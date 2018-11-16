Real Madrid aim to secure La Liga starlet in bargain €25m January transfer

Real Madrid president has identified Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals as a potential target when the transfer window reopens.

The 22-year-old starlet has been ever-present for the El Submarino Amarillo during the 2018-19 campaign, impressing with his performances in the middle of the park.

The Spaniard is a versatile player capable of playing in a deep-lying role, as a number ten or even as a winger, which has earned him 44 appearances to date for Villarreal since his move from Malaga in the summer of 2017.

According to Don Balon, Madrid chief Perez is a keen admirer of Fornals and aims to secure his signature in January, with his current buy out clause set at just €25 million.

In today’s over-inflated market, that price is a bargain for Los Blancos, but they could face competition for his signature from Arsenal and arch-rivals Atletico Madrid.

Fornals has earned one cap for Spain to date and hasn’t played for the national team since 2016, but Luis Enrique recently recalled him for the team’s November fixtures, which reflects how hard he has worked in La Liga over the last few months.

Madrid are enjoying something of a resurgence under new boss Santiago Solari, who has won four successive games since replacing Julen Lopetegui in the hot seat back in October, but they may still look to bring in reinforcements during the next transfer window.

Villarreal are 16th in La Liga and struggling for goals and consistency, but Fornals has stood out with his quality displays in midfield and could fit nicely into Solari’s set-up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As his stock continues to rise heading into the winter period this story looks set to rumble on in the background, as Madrid look to re-assert their dominance domestically and in Europe.