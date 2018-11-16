Real Madrid given injury scare as influential ace returns early from international duty

Santiago Solari has enjoyed an impressive start to life as Real Madrid boss, but he could have a real injury headache on his hands after Sergio Ramos returned early from Spain duty.

The Argentine tactician has led his side to four consecutive wins in all competitions after replacing Julen Lopetegui, as they’ve scored 15 goals while conceding just two.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid set to rival Barcelona in race to seal transfer of €25M-rated attacking talent

However, those two did come against Celta Vigo last time out, with Madrid’s injury troubles in defence starting to stack up.

Ahead of their clash with Eibar on November 24, there could be more concern for Solari as confirmed in the tweet below, with Ramos leaving the Spain camp early as a precaution after seemingly aggravating a groin problem during the loss against Croatia on Thursday night.

With Nacho Fernandez and Sergio Reguilon ruled out after the international break, coupled with the fact that the likes of Jesus Vallejo, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo are all coming back from injury troubles of their own, the last thing Real Madrid need is for their influential captain to be missing.

It is suggested that the move was merely precautionary, but time will tell if Ramos is available for selection against Eibar as he will undoubtedly receive treatment in the coming days to help his recovery and ensure that he continues to lead the Real Madrid resurgence under Solari.