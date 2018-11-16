Real Madrid star eyes Cristiano Ronaldo reunion as Juventus prepare raid for marquee signing

Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio is reportedly keen on a move to Juventus and the Turin giants are plotting a move to make it happen.

It had been argued by some that Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from the Bernabeu this past summer could open up the opportunity for others to step up and become more decisive.

Along with the likes of Isco and Gareth Bale, Asensio would undoubtedly have fallen into that bracket, but the Spaniard has managed just two goals and three assists in 17 appearances so far this season.

In turn, Real Madrid will be disappointed with that return and may well need more proven talent moving forward if they are to compete for major honours.

From Asensio’s perspective, it’s reported by Calciomercato, via the front page of Friday’s edition of Tuttosport, that he wants a move to join Juventus to set up a Ronaldo reunion, while sporting director Fabio Paratici could in fact be working on a deal to try and make it happen.

Given coach Massimiliano Allegri already has various attacking options at his disposal with Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado all vying for a starting berth, it raises an immediate question mark as to how Asensio would fit in.

Or perhaps if he would grow frustrated with the level of competition for places, which could prevent him from establishing himself as a regular starter for Juventus.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if the reigning Italian champions do indeed step up their interest in the Real Madrid star, as a Ronaldo reunion in Turin could still be feasible if Los Blancos are indeed willing to allow him an exit.