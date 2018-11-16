Man Utd have been woeful defensively so far this season, but reports claim that they could be eyeing an ideal solution to Jose Mourinho’s problem.

The Red Devils have conceded 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 14 sides in the standings.

Further, title challengers Man City and Liverpool have conceded just 10 between them, and so that shows the gulf in quality that currently exists between the top sides and United in terms of their respective backlines.

Despite having numerous options in that department in the shape of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, Mourinho hasn’t been able to find a solution to shore things up at the back and so a new signing either in January or next summer is seemingly needed.

According to Calciomercato, via the Daily Record, Man Utd are setting their sights on Napoli defensive rock Kalidou Koulibaly, and they couldn’t arguably find a better solution.

The 27-year-old has now been with the Italian giants for four and a bit seasons, making 174 appearances for the club while also gaining experience in the Champions League in more recent years.

While he hasn’t been able to lead them to success in terms of trophies, there is no doubt that the Senegal international is now one of the top defenders in Italy, and arguably in Europe too.

Further, with the physicality, aerial prowess, pace and composure in possession that he has, he could be ideal for the rigours of the Premier League and fit exactly what Mourinho is searching for to add to his backline.

Koulibaly appears to tick all the right boxes for the Portuguese tactician, but it remains to be seen if he emerges as the priority next year and if Man Utd can make a suitable offer to test Napoli’s resolve and prise their defensive star away from the San Paolo.