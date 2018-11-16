Jose Mourinho was spotted in attendance for Belgium’s clash with Iceland on Thursday night, and he had a brilliant response lined up when asked why he was there.

As seen in the video below, the Man Utd boss was at the Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Thursday night, but with United duo Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini unavailable due to injury and fitness issues, he evidently wasn’t there to watch his own stars in action.

In turn, as noted by The Express, it’s suggested that Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld was the subject of his attention, with the centre-half lining up in defence for Roberto Martinez’s men as they secured a 2-0 win.

Mourinho only stayed until the 65th minute but perhaps he saw enough to convince him that the Belgian ace would be an ideal solution to his defensive troubles at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have conceded 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games so far this season, and so that clearly needs to be addressed if they want to compete at the top of the table.

However, as seen below, when asked why he was in Brussels on Thursday night, a jovial Mourinho joked that it was for the weather as he completed his one-liner with an evil laugh as he got into his waiting car.

Time will tell if it was indeed a scouting mission ahead of a possible January raid on Spurs, but the Man Utd boss was clearly in a good mood as he took in some football without the pressure being on his shoulders to get the right result.