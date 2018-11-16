Menu

Video: Kasper Schmeichel denies Gareth Bale with potential save of the season contender

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel produced a save of the season contender this evening during the UEFA Nations League clash between Denmark and Wales.

Schmeichel produced a wonderful save to prevent a Gareth Bale free-kick in the 81st minute of the match from flying into the top corner.

Schmeichel’s save is certainly one of the saves of the season and given Bale’s prowess from dead-ball situations it’s a surprise that Schmeichel managed to get a hand to it at all.

Check out Schmeichel’s fantastic save below:

Here is a view of the spectacular save from behind the goal:

