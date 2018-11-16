Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel produced a save of the season contender this evening during the UEFA Nations League clash between Denmark and Wales.

Schmeichel produced a wonderful save to prevent a Gareth Bale free-kick in the 81st minute of the match from flying into the top corner.

Schmeichel’s save is certainly one of the saves of the season and given Bale’s prowess from dead-ball situations it’s a surprise that Schmeichel managed to get a hand to it at all.

Check out Schmeichel’s fantastic save below:

Schmeichel with what could be his save of the season to deny Bale tonight. #LCFC pic.twitter.com/CsymrKGSXC — Leicester City FC (@FIRST4LCFC) November 16, 2018

Here is a view of the spectacular save from behind the goal:

Bale’s free kick tonight ???????what a save! pic.twitter.com/F5jlZKrH23 — Gruff Huws (@GruffyddHuws) November 16, 2018