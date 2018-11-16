Menu

Video: Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum scores for the Netherlands against France

Liverpool FC
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring in this evening’s eagerly anticipated clash between the Netherlands and France.

In the 43rd minute of the tie a brilliant ball into the box from talented youngster Frenkie de Jong found its way towards Ryan Babel, who smashed a shot which was parried away by Hugo Lloris.

Wijnaldum was quick on his feet to react first and fire the Netherlands into a shock lead against the World Champions.

Wijnaldum is still a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side which is testament to the former Newcastle man’s impressive form, Wijnaldum is playing ahead of marquee midfield signings Fabinho and Naby Keita.

