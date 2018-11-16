Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was the hero for the Egypt national team today, the winger scored a sensational last-minute winner for the Pharaohs against Tunisia.

The 26-year-old scored a dramatic late winner for Egypt in the 89th minute of the match-up, Salah picked the ball up on the edge of the box before playing a smart one-two with one of his teammates.

Salah finished the move in style with a trademark chip over Tunisia’s goalkeeper.

Check out a video of Salah’s wonderful winner down below:

Salah's winning goal for Egypt today pic.twitter.com/eHPyILqaq4 — Marvin LFC????? (@marvinlfc77) November 16, 2018

Mo salah wins it for Egypt ?? 90 min winner And that Arabic commentary#EGY #TUNEGY pic.twitter.com/rMFtQA84kL — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) November 16, 2018

Salah could well defend his Premier League Golden Boot this season, the only players in the league to have scored more than the Egyptian so far this term are Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eden Hazard.

Salah will return to Liverpool full of confidence after his heroics tonight for Egypt, with the attacker scoring 4 goals in his last 6 games for the Reds it seems as though the superstar is well and truly putting a slow start to the season behind him.