Superstar Neymar stepped up to the spot to give Brazil the lead against Uruguay this evening from the penalty spot after Manchester City’s Danilo was fouled.

In the 76th minute of the match-up Uruguay’s Diego Laxalt brought Brazil right-back Danilo down in the box after a very slight coming together.

Neymar didn’t turn down the glorious opportunity to give Brazil the lead by sending the Uruguay goalkeeper the wrong way with a wonderful penalty.

The decision to award a penalty did seem controversial as there wasn’t a significant amount of contact between Laxalt and Danilo, with Danilo appearing to go down very easy after the light challenge by the Uruguayan.

Brazil were fairly disappointing over the course of the match and were perhaps awarded a stroke of luck with the penalty decision which ultimately sealed a win for the Brazilians in a tightly contested match.

Top scorers for Brazil ??: Pele – 77 goals in 92 games

Ronaldo – 62 goals in 98 games

Neymar – 60 goals in 95 games Neymar needs just two more goals to level Ronaldo's tally for Brazil.

Neymar showed fans why he is captain of this Brazil side by stepping up to the plate when it mattered most to secure a win in an otherwise disappointing performance for Brazil.