The agent of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has reportedly flown to England to listen to offers for his client amid speculation over his future.

The 22-year-old has continued to impress this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 13 appearances for the Giallorossi.

SEE MORE: Video: Alexis Sanchez’s awful penalty miss for Chile, Man Utd ace scores late consolation goal

Having initially been moved on to Sassuolo by the Italian giants, he has returned to the Stadio Olimpico and proven his worth to coach Eusebio Di Francesco this season and as a Rome native, he’ll undoubtedly be desperate to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi.

However, as noted by Corriere dello Sport, his agent, Giampiero Pocetta has reportedly spent the last couple of days in England listening to proposals from interested parties, which include Man Utd. Further, it’s added that Pellegrini currently has a €30m release clause in his contract, and so negotiations with Roma may not be necessary to sign him if that is activated.

It doesn’t seem like the most sensible of signings for United given that they brought in Fred this past summer, albeit the Brazilian international has managed just nine appearances so far this season.

Question marks have been widely raised over Nemanja Matic’s form thus far, while beyond that, the likes of Maraoune Fellaini and Ander Herrera have struggled to consistently deliver alongside Paul Pogba, who has his own consistency problems.

With that in mind, perhaps a move for Pellegrini does make sense, especially at that price, as he seemingly has a bright future ahead of him and could make an impact at Old Trafford.

However, time will tell if Man Utd exercise that clause with Pocetta seemingly ready to listen to offers as noted above, while Roma will surely be scrambling to remove it from the equation by offering their young ace a new deal.