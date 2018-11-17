Chelsea set to beat Liverpool to signing of £70m-rated ace and eye January switch

Chelsea are reportedly eager to wrap up a deal for Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic in January and are being tipped as favourites to land his signature.

The 20-year-old has impressed again so far this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 12 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Despite his age, he’s now made 107 appearances for Dortmund in total, while he’s bagged nine goals in 22 caps for the USA as he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

Now though, the Daily Mail report that he’s set for a move to Chelsea to start the next chapter in his career, with the Blues said to have won the race to sign the £70m-rated starlet ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

Further, it’s suggested that Chelsea will push for a deal to be done in January, with coach Maurizio Sarri undoubtedly hopeful of bolstering his attacking options for the second half of the season.

The Italian tactician has Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian at his disposal to play behind the frontman, but Pulisic would offer a different dynamic and option in the final third.

As well as that, he also offers a long-term option too given he’s still only 20, with Pedro and Willian now 31 and 30 respectively.

In turn, the transfer makes sense for various reasons, but with no mention of a specific transfer fee or agreement between the player and Chelsea, it remains to be seen how close they are to securing a move in January.

Given the quality and potential that Pulisic possesses though, it’s undoubtedly an exciting addition for the Blues if they are indeed set to sign him.

In contrast, it will be disappointing for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, with The Mirror noting this past summer that the Merseyside giants had hoped to snap up Pulisic. Based on the report above, it would appear as though they’ve now missed out.