Liverpool summer signing subject of interest from Euro giants eyeing loan move

Having struggled to establish himself at Liverpool so far this season, Fabinho is reportedly a target for AC Milan in a loan deal in January.

The 25-year-old arrived at Anfield from Monaco this past summer, with Jurgen Klopp hoping that he could add quality and depth to his squad as they launch a bid to compete on multiple fronts this season.

SEE MORE: Virgil van Dijk has his say on Sergio Ramos as feud with Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren rumbles on

After struggling to initially settle and force his way into the line-up, with his Premier League debut not coming until October 20, Fabinho has now made eight appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

However, it may not be enough to see him finish the campaign with the Merseyside giants, as Calciomercato report that Milan want the Brazilian international on loan for the second half of the season.

It’s suggested that contact has been made with the player’s representatives but not yet with Liverpool, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the Premier League outfit are prepared to let him leave.

Despite not making the desired impact thus far, he still offers key depth in case of injuries or suspensions, while he did have his moments in the home clash against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, coupled with the injury crisis Milan are currently experiencing with both Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura expected to be ruled out for a significant period, adding Fabinho alongside former Monaco teammate Tiemoue Bakayoko could be crucial for coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Time will tell if the move materialises, but from a Liverpool perspective, perhaps allowing Fabinho to spend six months in Italy to play regularly and rediscover his best form and confidence could see him return much better off for it in the summer and ready to make a bigger impact in his second year with the Reds.