Neymar has joined an elite group of Brazil legends after scoring in his side’s 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

The 26-year-old made no mistake from the spot in the clash in north London as his goal was the difference between the two sides.

As he continues to be the talisman for national team coach Tite, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar also now boasts a proud individual record that he will undoubtedly be delighted with.

As noted by ESPN, Neymar is only the third player to score 60 goals or more for Brazil, with Pele and Ronaldo the only previous players to do so with 77 and 62 goals respectively.

In turn, it’s a great landmark to reach for Neymar, as he puts himself alongside some of the all-time greats in terms of his goalscoring exploits at least.

Given he’s still so young and has many years remaining ahead of him to feature for the Selecao, it would come as no surprise if he surpasses both of his compatriots in the coming years.

Nevertheless, while that will be another great moment for him on a personal level, he will surely be desperate to ensure that it results in team success and winning a major honour, with the World Cup still eluding him to this point.

With that in mind, while he will continue to be a fundamental figure for Brazil and will score goals consistently, he’ll arguably only be considered on the same level as the likes of Pele and Ronaldo if he can lead his country to glory on the biggest stage of all before he hangs his boots up.

For now though if viewed in isolation, it’s a great achievement for Neymar that deserves recognition and respect.