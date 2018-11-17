The ongoing feud between Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren and Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, in the latest turn of events Lovren was trolled with hilarious changes to his Wikipedia page.

Lovren’s Wikipedia page was changed following his foul-mouthed video where he he boasted about elbowing Ramos in Croatia’s dramatic 3-2 win against Spain on Thursday evening.

Lovren also described Spain’s players as a “bunch of p***ies” and the Liverpool centre-back also made the claim that he only respected Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata after the Blues star was the only Spain player to congratulate the Croatians after their late victory.

Check out what Lovren’s page was edited to below:

Check out Lovren’s outburst below:

Dejan Lovren on Sergio Ramos: "Elbowed him good. Go ahead and talk now buddy. Buddy! They are a bunch of p****s." pic.twitter.com/1fz9HrFs59 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 16, 2018

It seems that Lovren still hasn’t forgiven Ramos for famously injuring Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in last season’s Champions League final. The bad blood between some of Liverpool’s players and Ramos has clearly reached a new level.

Lovren seems to take every possible opportunity to claim he’s a better defender than Ramos but his trophy cabinet and his bit-part place in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side would suggest otherwise.