Real Madrid transfer news: Signing imminent, surprise attacking solution offered to club

Real Madrid are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Exequiel Palacios, while Falcao has been offered to them by Monaco.

Palacios, 20, has made quite the impression for River Plate since making his breakthrough, bagging a goal and two assists in eight appearances this season. Further, he has also earned two caps with the senior Argentina side due to his form.

According to AS, Real Madrid have seen something in the Argentine youngster and are said to be on the verge of reaching a deal to sign him in the coming days.

It’s suggested that an announcement could come after the Copa Libertadores clash with Boca Juniors on November 24, albeit River Plate officials have suggested that such reports aren’t accurate.

In turn, it remains to be seen if a deal is completed imminently for the talented starlet, but Madrid are seemingly eager to bolster their midfield options with Santiago Solari looking to extend his impressive start to life in charge having led the club to four consecutive wins since being appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s replacement.

Meanwhile, the Argentine tactician could also be offered a player to bolster his attacking options too, with Marca reporting that Monaco stalwart Falcao has been offered to Los Blancos.

The 32-year-old has overcome some terrible injuries during his career to emerge as one of the finest forwards in Europe in recent years.

However, despite having bagged 262 goals in 452 games as a professional, he has just four in 14 so far this season for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Nevertheless, he’s scored 54 goals in his last two seasons, and coupled with Real Madrid’s troubles in that department since the summer departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, it has to be said that Falcao could ultimately be a decent short-term solution to the issue.

Time will tell if the Spanish giants agree and bring in additional competition and quality alongside Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz.