‘Terribly overrated’ – These Chelsea fans not impressed with £70m-rated starlet being linked with move

Chelsea are reportedly set to land the signing of Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic, but the rumour hasn’t gone down well across the board with their fans.

As noted by the Daily Mail, it’s suggested that the Blues are set to fend off both Liverpool and Tottenham in their bid to sign the 20-year-old, who has been given a valuation of £70m.

SEE MORE: Chelsea set to beat Liverpool to signing of £70m-rated ace and eye January switch

While there is no doubt that the USA international is a talented young player, that touted fee seems hugely inflated given he hasn’t really proven himself at the highest level on a consistent basis yet.

Pulisic has managed just 15 goals in 107 games for Dortmund, while he’s got nine goals in 22 caps for the US national team.

In turn, that would suggest that he has a bright future ahead for club and country, but it’s not enough to convince the Chelsea fans below that it’s smart business from their perspective.

With the Mail suggesting that the Premier League giants could look to wrap up a deal in January to bolster Maurizio Sarri’s attacking options, it remains to be seen if they’re left disappointed by the signing.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that Sarri has helped countless players improve during his managerial career at the likes of Empoli, Napoli and now Chelsea, and so perhaps the Italian tactician’s possible influence on Pulisic if he does arrive shouldn’t be underestimated.

Should the signing go through as tipped in the report above though, these fans will take some convincing that it’s a good move it seems…

Terribly overrated, dortmund going to fleece us — ChelseaCheif (@BallerKova) November 16, 2018

Don’t get why we get pulisic and not Sancho who is much more talented and have better numbers in one season…. — Tomás Roberts (@1999_roberts) November 17, 2018

Overrated, Expensive and not a left footed player we need. Sounds like another Willian — Harees (@harees26) November 16, 2018

Please somebody just tell me why he’s good. His stats aren’t screaming 70mil… — Janu Vercueil (@janu_ver) November 16, 2018

Overrated can’t score — CM (@ClinicalMason) November 16, 2018

If Pulisic is the guy we are going for then I prefer we stick with William. — msosa (@Msosa666) November 16, 2018

Cmon man I know he’s your best player but he ain’t it. He’s Willian esque — Joe (@MrJoeCFC) November 16, 2018