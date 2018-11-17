Video: Arsenal Women’s star pulls off ridiculous double nutmeg

Arsenal Women star Danielle van de Donk became an internet sensation after pulling off a ridiculous double nutmeg in a 3-1 win against Birmingham City Women.

Donk first tricked her way past one of Birmingham’s helpless defenders with a wonderful turn that ended with a nutmeg, Donk then immediately nutmegged a second Birmingham defender.

Donk also got on the scoresheet in the 67th minute of the tie with a perfectly placed penalty.

Check out a video of Danielle van de Donk’s exquisite skill below:

Those that claim Women’s football isn’t exciting should take a look at this clip and I’m pretty certain there aren’t many players – male or female that could pull of the ridiculous skill that van de Donk did.