Video: ‘Better than De Gea’ – These Man Utd fans react as transfer target produces excellent save

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Manchester United target Mathew Ryan produced an excellent save whilst representing Australia earlier, the save would rival some of David De Gea’s best ever work.

Earlier this month, a report from The Sun highlighted that Ryan topped United’s list for a new shot-stopper.

Ryan could well be De Gea’s replacement with Jose Mourinho also sensationally revealing that he is ‘not confident’ of keeping the Spaniard at Old Trafford.

Check out a video of the save below:

Brighton have put some distance between themselves and a potential relegation dog-fight, Chris Hughton’s men are currently sitting in 12th place in the Premier League.

Ryan has been one of Brighton’s standout players so far this season and the Australian has actually outperformed De Gea this term.

Ryan has produced 46 saves so far this season, 4 more than De Gea’s total for the campaign so far. The former Valencia and Club Brugge shot-stopper could well be on his way to Old Trafford very soon.

Check out fan reaction to Ryan’s spectacular save below:

