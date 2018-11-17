There were some shocking scenes following the final whistle after Ebbsfleet’s draw with Boreham Wood with Ebbsfleet players rushing into the crowd to fight Boreham Wood fans.

Ebbsfleet’s goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore jumped into the crowd and a large brawl followed. There was chaos all over as both sets of players became involved with the brawl according to The Sun.

This is what Ebbsfleet tweeted at the time of the incident:

But there's a fracas in the crowd now. Referee trying to restore order with players standing by close in. — Ebbsfleet United FC (@EUFCofficial) November 17, 2018

Check out a video of the melee below:

Disgraceful scenes at the full time whistle. Ebbsfleet players in the crowd fighting with Boreham Wood fans @BOREHAM_WOODFC @EUFCofficial pic.twitter.com/aexEsCbaN9 — Alex Morrow (@vblock) November 17, 2018

One fan describe the incident as Cantona like:

Never witnessed a scene like that, Ebbsfleet keeper has done an absolute Cantona, jumping the hoardings into the fans. If a fan had jumped on the pitch, they’d have been arrested. He can’t be all there, head gone! — Tom Laskowski (@tom_laskowski) November 17, 2018

Ebbsfleet FC goalkeeper lost the plot & jumped in Boreham Wood home end today apparently #headsgone — Pandamonium Fanzine (@Pandamonium1881) November 17, 2018

Ebbsfleet were a disgrace. Keeper to get banned. Arms flying everywhere. Cannot jump over the fence into the fans in any circumstance. He has to know better. #nonleague where is his ban? @Vanarama — Harry Levy® (@HazzyLevy) November 17, 2018

Ugly schemes at the end of the game as Ebbsfleet keeper Nathan Ashmore jumped into the Boreham Wood fans on the whistle. Plenty of other players from both sides followed, not clear how things started or who was & wasn’t playing peacemaker. FT: @BOREHAM_WOODFC 0 @EUFCofficial 0 pic.twitter.com/VzNKUUdffW — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) November 17, 2018

Not the worst 0-0 I've been to, but things certainly livened up after the match when the Ebbsfleet keeper decided to jump into the home end and take on the Wood Army! — Steve Pye (@1980sSportsBlog) November 17, 2018

Your goalkeeper is heading for several months on the sidelines. I hope Ebbsfleet do the decent thing and sack him. Absolute disgrace. — Alex Morrow (@vblock) November 17, 2018