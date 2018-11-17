Menu

Video: ‘He’s done a Cantona’ Ebbsfleet players fight Boreham Wood fans after draw

There were some shocking scenes following the final whistle after Ebbsfleet’s draw with Boreham Wood with Ebbsfleet players rushing into the crowd to fight Boreham Wood fans.

Ebbsfleet’s goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore jumped into the crowd and a large brawl followed. There was chaos all over as both sets of players became involved with the brawl according to The Sun.

This is what Ebbsfleet tweeted at the time of the incident:

Check out a video of the melee below:

One fan describe the incident as Cantona like:

There’s no doubt that both clubs and the players involved will face retrospective action after the shocking scenes.

