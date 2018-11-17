Video: What Paul Pogba said to Lionel Messi as superstar duo cross paths in Dubai

With neither in action over the international break, Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi bumped into each other in Dubai on their holiday and shared a lengthy conversation.

The pair were both spotted at Salt Bae’s Turkish steak house, as seen in the video below, as they enjoyed a long chat and looked in good spirits as they enjoyed the opportunity to catch up.

SEE MORE: Messi lists fours signings for Barcelona to complete in 2019 and urges the club to choose between Premier League duo

Naturally, many were eager to discover what they were talking about as Pogba is said to have been speaking in Spanish to show off his language skills, while the Metro report that the France chant which refers to Messi and N’Golo Kante came up in their conversation, a claim also made by the Mirror, and his name can be heard being mentioned below.

One of the lines in the song is: ‘He stopped Leo Messi’, and it’s claimed that Messi laughed as Pogba recited it before insisting: ‘That’s a lie!’

Much more was discussed between the duo as they appear to have spent a fair bit of time together, and it could be reason for concern for Man Utd fans given that the Daily Mail reported not so long ago on the possibility of the Frenchman moving to the Nou Camp.

For now though, it looks as though the superstars were just enjoying their time off and their chance meeting in Dubai, while it remains to be seen whether or not they’re playing on the same team next season if Barcelona explore the possibility of trying to prise the World Cup winner away from Man Utd.

Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi in Dubai this evening. Messi to United is on. #AgentP pic.twitter.com/uFhxSbliba — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 16, 2018