Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has shared his thoughts on Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as his spat with teammate Dejan Lovren continues.

As noted by the Metro, the Croatian international was less than gracious in victory after his side’s win over Spain in midweek, as he slammed both Ramos and Spain on Instagram.

The feud with Ramos has seemingly rumbled on since last season’s Champions League final, with the Real Madrid defender involved in controversial incidents with Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius as Los Blancos emerged as winners in Kiev.

While Ramos tried to play things down earlier this week by refusing to comment on Lovren, it doesn’t seem as though the Liverpool ace is ready to let it go just yet, and now Van Dijk has weighed in with his thoughts on the Spaniard.

“Ramos is not the best,” he is quoted as saying by De Telegraaf. “A great player and I respect what he has achieved, but he is not my type of central defender.

“Ramos’ teammate at Real Madrid, Raphaël Varane, is my favorite. An excellent defender, young and won a lot. No, I don’t defend the same way as Ramos, I try to avoid the situations in which he comes.”

Time will tell if there is a response in the coming weeks which sees the back and forth continue, but ultimately it doesn’t appear as though Ramos is going to stop being a topic of conversation any time soon.

Given he was forced to leave the Spain squad due to injury this week, the next time Ramos will likely have an opportunity to talk to the media is ahead of Madrid’s clash with Eibar next Saturday, unless of course he opts to hit back on social media.