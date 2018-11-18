AC Milan line up bid for Chelsea defender in winter transfer window

AC Milan are interested in signing Gary Cahill from Chelsea in January, with Sporting Director Leonardo Araujo thought to be keen on a deal.

The Englishman has fallen way down the pecking order this season at Stamford Bridge under Italian boss Maurizio Sarri, featuring just six times for the Blues in all competitions.

The centre-back’s 33rd birthday is just around the corner and his current contract at Chelsea is set to expire in May, at which point he will become available on a free transfer.

However, according to Ill Milanista, who have reported on a story printed in Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport, Milan are lining up a January bid for the Blues defender, as they face a major injury crisis in Serie A.

Centre-halves Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio and Mattia Caldara are all on the injury list for the Rossoneri at the moment and as they chase a spot in the Champions League places head coach Gennaro Gattuso might have to look ahead to the winter transfer window for reinforcements.

Ill Milanista reports that Leonardo believes Cahill would be the ideal signing for Milan, given his availability and the fact that he could probably be acquired for a cut-price fee, but it remains unclear whether or not Chelsea would be willing to sell at the season’s half-way point.

Gattuso’s men currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings on 21 points, 13 behind leaders Juventus and one behind fourth-placed Lazio, but after shipping 16 goals in their first 12 matches, the need for a stronger defensive line is apparent.

Cahill has the experience to add a new dimension to Milan’s back-four and he might relish the prospect of a new challenge as he approaches the twilight of his career, particularly with opportunities at Chelsea currently few and far between for the veteran defender.