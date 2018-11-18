Arsenal legend reveals how Unai Emery has reached out to him since taking Gunners job

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has revealed his frequent chats with manager Unai Emery in his capacity as Under-23s coach.

The former Sweden international returned to Arsenal this summer as part of a major overhaul at the Emirates Stadium since the departure of the long-serving and legendary Arsene Wenger.

One criticism of Wenger, however, was that he didn’t do enough to bring former players back to the club and help pass on some wisdom from their most successful period in the late 90s and early 00s.

Emery, however, has seemingly reached out to Ljungberg a lot and got him very involved as he wants the first-team and youth teams to be on the same wavelength.

Ljungberg has generally heaped praise on the Spanish tactician for how he’s tried to change things, with Arsenal certainly making a strong start since the former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss took over in the summer.

‘There have certainly been some changes at the club since Arsene left,’ Ljungberg is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

‘Unai is very calm, composed and ­extremely detailed in what he ­expects. From Monday through to Friday, every single training session is very carefully planned.

‘We speak regularly – and always after every U-23 game – because he wants that connection and for the teams below to replicate what ­happens in the first team.’