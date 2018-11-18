Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey is set to a staggering £10m a season should he decide to join this European giant when his contract with the Gunners expires next summer.

According to a report from The Sun, Italian giants Juventus are willing to offer Ramsey a bumper deal to secure the signing of the Welshman on a free transfer.

Ramsey has been linked with a whole host of Europe’s biggest sides in the last week, with Bayern Munich also interested in the midfielder.

The report highlights that Ramsey is now set to run down his contract with the Gunners and is not willing to be a part of a potential swap deal in January with Roma which would see attacker Patrick Schick join the Gunners.

Juventus are reportedly putting together a deal which would see Ramsey earn £200,000 a week, with the ‘Old Lady’ willing to offer Ramsey a four-year deal this would bring the total value of the contract to more than £40m.

Under the Bosman ruling, Ramsey would be free to sing a pre-contract agreement with Juventus in January.

The Welsh star could well be a step away from making a sensational move to Juventus, Ramsey will have the chance to line-up with some of the world’s biggest stars in Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.