Menu

“Wish he played for Arsenal” – England star impresses against Croatia, with Gunners & Spurs fans among those calling for transfer

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

A number of Arsenal and Tottenham fans in particular seem to be impressed by the first-half performance of Ben Chilwell in England’s game against Croatia.

Although today’s Nations League match at Wembley has been far from a classic, it seems young defender Chilwell is really catching the eye at left-back.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Premier League with Leicester City as well, and it would not be a big surprise if he made his way to a top club before too long.

Despite his relative youth and inexperience, Chilwell now has five caps for England and looks more than comfortable at this high level, so he could well do a job for teams like Arsenal and Spurs.

The Gunners could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal, while Sead Kolasinac has struggled with injuries since his move to the Emirates Stadium last season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could well see Chilwell as an upgrade on Danny Rose and Ben Davies, who have rotated in the left-back slot for the last couple of seasons.

More Stories / Latest News

Here’s how Chilwell’s performance is going down today as some call for their clubs to sign him and others simply enjoy the show…

More Stories Ben Chilwell