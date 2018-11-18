“Wish he played for Arsenal” – England star impresses against Croatia, with Gunners & Spurs fans among those calling for transfer

A number of Arsenal and Tottenham fans in particular seem to be impressed by the first-half performance of Ben Chilwell in England’s game against Croatia.

Although today’s Nations League match at Wembley has been far from a classic, it seems young defender Chilwell is really catching the eye at left-back.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Premier League with Leicester City as well, and it would not be a big surprise if he made his way to a top club before too long.

Despite his relative youth and inexperience, Chilwell now has five caps for England and looks more than comfortable at this high level, so he could well do a job for teams like Arsenal and Spurs.

The Gunners could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal, while Sead Kolasinac has struggled with injuries since his move to the Emirates Stadium last season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could well see Chilwell as an upgrade on Danny Rose and Ben Davies, who have rotated in the left-back slot for the last couple of seasons.

Here’s how Chilwell’s performance is going down today as some call for their clubs to sign him and others simply enjoy the show…

Think arsenal could do worse than look at Chilwell. Needs to work on passing but they could work on that at Colney#uta #WeAreTheArsenal #goonerfamily — gunnergal-1 (@afc1gunner) November 18, 2018

Time for me to watch Chilwell and wish he played for Arsenal again. — MG (@Guendouziology) November 18, 2018

Can Arsenal sign Chilwell and Zaha? Cheers — Ashley Kent (@ajak_91) November 18, 2018

Wouldn't mind Ben Chilwell in a Spurs shirt. Just saying — Tom Nancarrow (@TomAntNan) November 18, 2018

Ben Chilwell looking totally at home in an England shirt. Only his fifth cap. #ENGCRO #ENG — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 18, 2018

Chilwell is so good — Carl (@MajesticMesut) November 18, 2018

Spurs should sign Chilwell, for his set piece delivery.

He'd fit right in.#ENGCRO — Steve Heffernan (@SteveHef) November 18, 2018

Spurs should go in for Ben Chilwell. Would be an excellent LB and would be a mainstay in the team for many years to come. — Dan? (@LavishLamela11) November 18, 2018

Ben Chilwell is the best English LB by a mile, none of this Luke Shaw nonsense — RF9?? (@BrazilRole) November 18, 2018

Chilwell is decent, far better that fat arse Luke Shaw — garry huggies (@MCFCHeisenberg) November 18, 2018