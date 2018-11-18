Chelsea face big potential hurdle to signing €60million Maurizio Sarri transfer target

Chelsea could face some big competition for the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir as Real Madrid reportedly make him one of their top targets.

It was recently claimed by El Gol Digital, with translation from the Express, that Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri had spoken directly to Fekir about a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, Diario Gol now claim Real Madrid are after the France international as well, expecting that he would cost them around €60million.

Fekir could be a great signing for Los Blancos to fix their current woes after a difficult start to the season.

Having sold Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, Real don’t look their usual selves in attack, and could do with a big name like Fekir coming in to give them more spark and goal threat.

The 25-year-old has been one of Europe’s most in-form attacking players for some time now, and arguably looks more needed at the Bernabeu than at Stamford Bridge.

Still, if he is to leave Lyon, one imagines Fekir will have floods of offers from all around Europe.

It just remains to be seen what kind of move the player himself is keen on, as the Premier League may well be the more tempting in terms of prestige and the money on offer.