Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata had another nightmare in front of goal on Sunday evening as he somehow missed a close range open goal for Spain against Bosnia.

The 25-year-old has found a little bit of form for Chelsea recently, even if he’s far from the world class centre-forward the Blues thought they were signing.

Most of the time, Morata tends to do things like this – missing when it looks easier to score.

Watch the incredible Morata miss video below – is this his worst one yet?