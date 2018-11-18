Chelsea ‘on the verge’ of sealing exciting transfer of potential Eden Hazard replacement

Chelsea are reportedly ‘on the verge’ of winning the transfer battle for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, according to the Daily Express.

The Blues are being tipped as the most likely club to sign the £70million-rated USA international at the moment, in what looks like potential planning for the departure of star forward Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international’s Stamford Bridge future remains in some doubt at the moment, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season and top clubs circling.

Most notably, Diario Gol continue to link the 27-year-old with Real Madrid, but one imagines others will soon stand up and take notice if he doesn’t commit his future to Chelsea.

Pulisic, however, is a similar style of player and at the age of 20 has his best years ahead of him, so could be an ideal long-term replacement in that area of the pitch.

It remains to be seen precisely how close a deal is, but the Express suggest CFC are in a strong position as they look to spend big this January.