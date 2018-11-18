Barcelona are reportedly confident that they’re set to beat the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Catalan giants are lining up what would be a world-record bid for a teenager to sign the Netherlands international, for a fee of around £60million.

De Ligt certainly looks the real deal after some fine recent form in the Eredivisie and at international level, with a move to a big club surely coming soon for him.

The Mirror suggest Barcelona will make their move for him in the summer as they look for a good long-term addition to their defence as Gerard Pique will turn 32 later this season.

De Ligt could be the latest of many players to swap Ajax for Barca, with the clubs tending to stick to a similar kind of footballing philosophy.

This means the transition from the Amsterdam Arena to the Nou Camp is often a pretty smooth one, especially for elite young talent like this.

The Mirror note of Liverpool and United also being interested in the 19-year-old, but it seems Barcelona are confident they’re at the front of the queue.