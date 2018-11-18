England XI to face Croatia, with key role for Manchester United and Liverpool starlets

England’s team to take on Croatia in the Nations League today has been confirmed, with Gareth Southgate choosing what looks largely like his strongest XI.

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford starts in attack alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, while Liverpool’s Joe Gomez is another youngster who gets the nod as he starts in defence.

In-form Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley starts in midfield, and one imagines fans won’t have too many complaints with the team Southgate has gone for.

This is a big match today for England, who meet Croatia for the first time since losing to them in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in the summer.

The Three Lions had an unexpectedly strong tournament in Russia and will be disappointed to have lost to Croatia that day in what was a close encounter.

England can put things right today and continue a strong start in the Nations League as Southgate’s fine work with this side continues.