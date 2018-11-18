Manchester United launch £80million transfer bid for player of the year nominee

Manchester United have reportedly launched a stunning £80million bid in an attempt to seal the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is undoubtedly one of the best centre-backs on the planet and could be an ideal solution to United’s problems at the moment after their difficult start to the season.

Football Italia cites various reports stating United have made an offer to Napoli for Koulibaly, but that £80m is not quite enough to persuade them to sell, with closer to £90m likely to be required.

Koulibaly would undoubtedly be a big upgrade on players like Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly for United, who have a negative goal difference at the moment and who sit 8th in the Premier League table after 12 games.

Football Italia also mentions interest from other big clubs in Koulibaly, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City also among the 27-year-old’s suitors.

In truth, one imagines the player himself may favour any of those over a struggling United side right now, which doesn’t seem to be moving forward and which might not even be in the Champions League next season if things carry on as they are.

As noted by Football Italia, Koulibaly is a nominee for African Player of the Year, showing the kind of pedigree he’d bring to Old Trafford if he were to move.