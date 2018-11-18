England’s defence was badly found wanting as they went 1-0 down to Croatia in today’s Nations League game at Wembley.

The Three Lions were generally the better team in what was not exactly the most gripping encounter, but then found themselves a goal down after Andrej Kramaric’s strike.

Kramaric had eight touches (inc a bobble) as he twisted and turned for that goal. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 18, 2018

The Hoffenheim ace turned the England defence several times, with Simon Stone stating he managed as many as eight touches before eventually firing home.

It looked like the ball took a deflection on its way in, but England cannot complain about bad luck as they had plenty of time to deal with the danger…