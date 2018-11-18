Liverpool willing to offload Fabinho to finance £70m bid for Bundesliga superstar

Liverpool are prepared to let Fabinho leave the club next year in order to fund their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to Anfield from AS Monaco during the summer transfer window for £44 million – as per the Daily Mirror – but has failed to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans at the start of the season.

The Mirror reports that AC Milan and Juventus are interested in offering the 25-year-old a way out of Anfield and the Reds are willing to consider any offers due to the fact that they are chasing Dortmund’s Pulisic.

The money raised from Fabinho’s sale could help finance a bid for the American starlet, who is currently valued at £70 million, as per the Mirror.

The 20-year-old has been a standout player for Dortmund this term, helping them to reach the Bundesliga summit, seven points ahead of arch-rivals Bayern Munich, while also shining on the international stage.

Pulisic put in a top quality performance for the USA on Thursday during a 3-0 friendly defeat against England at Wembley, which underlined exactly why Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is thought to be such a keen admirer of the youngster.

Pulisic is under contract with Dortmund until 2020, but the Mirror states that talks over an extension have stalled in recent weeks, which could open the door for Klopp to swoop in and secure his signature.

Selling Fabinho at this early stage of his career in England would be an unprecedented move, but the Reds see Pulisic as a future superstar and someone who could help lead the club to major silverware over the next few years.

Chelsea are also interested in the United States international, but Klopp could have an edge in the particular transfer saga due to the fact that he gave Pulisic his initial chance at Dortmund while he was the coach at the Westfalenstadion, calling him up from Pennsylvania for some training sessions four years ago.