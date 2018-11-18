Lionel Messi ready to make personal intervention to spoil Manchester United’s transfer plans

Manchester United could be in trouble as Lionel Messi may reportedly stand in the way of their transfer plans regarding Adrien Rabiot.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is heading towards the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes, with United and Barcelona seeming among the clubs after him.

However, Don Balon claim Messi could give Barca an edge in the deal by calling the player himself to try to persuade him to make the move to the Nou Camp instead of to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will hope they can still have a good chance of winning the race for Rabiot’s signature, with the France international looking an ideal addition for them in that problem position of central midfield.

The 23-year-old is talked up by Don Balon as a player who could replace United misfit Paul Pogba, though he’d also serve a role deeper in midfield, filling the void left by Michael Carrick since his retirement, which summer signing Fred has been unable to fill.

Nemanja Matic also looks past his best, so there’s certainly room for Rabiot in this United squad, and he’d be a fine addition on a free transfer if he does end up leaving PSG at the end of his contract.

Still, Barcelona could also do with his qualities, and it seems Messi knows this as Don Balon report of him trying to get involved in this transfer saga.