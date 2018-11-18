Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia is reportedly considering staying in the Premier League even if he ends up sealing a transfer away from Old Trafford.

The Ecuadorian’s United future looks in some doubt at the moment after recently falling out of favour in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI.

Still, this may not be the last we see of Valencia in English football as he weighs up moving to one of United’s Premier League rivals if any interest is shown from an English club.

That’s according to this report from the Metro, which also states the 33-year-old’s representatives are set to hold talks with the Red Devils over his future next week.

MUFC fans will probably feel at this stage that Valencia is past his peak and no longer a player of huge importance to the cub.

Youngster Diogo Dalot was signed during the summer and looks a top talent, and Ashley Young has also done well filling in at right-back.

United could therefore probably cope alright if they let Valencia go and build for the future either by trusting Dalot or by signing another younger player for the role.