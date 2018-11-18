Manchester United star set for crunch talks this week ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly set to hold crunch talks over his future at the club this week ahead of a potential transfer in January.

The Ivory Coast international started brightly at Old Trafford but has faded in recent times, falling down Jose Mourinho’s pecking order this season in particular.

It may now be that his time with United is up, and the Sun report he’ll hold talks with the club this week about whether or not he’s set to be sold this winter.

A number of big clubs could pounce if talks don’t go well for him, with the report mentioning Arsenal and Tottenham as two sides who could pounce if MUFC decide to ship him out.

Both clubs could undoubtedly do with strengthening for a variety of reasons, with Spurs not spending much during the summer, while the Gunners still look weak in defence despite signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and with Laurent Koscielny still to return from injury.

It remains to be seen if United will let Bailly go, however, unless they too can be sure of signing a new defender this January, which must surely be a priority after their unconvincing start to the season.