Manchester United receive transfer approach for flop Jose Mourinho signing

Manchester United have reportedly been approached by AC Milan over the potential transfer of out-of-favour defender Eric Bailly.

The Ivory Coast international isn’t currently playing regularly for Jose Mourinho’s side and has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of January.

The Daily Record recently linked Bailly with United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, but the latest is that Milan may already be stepping up their efforts to prise him away from Old Trafford.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Metro, the Italian giants have approached United over Bailly to find out if he’s available this winter.

It seems increasingly clear that the 24-year-old will not be short of offers if he moves on from United, despite not exactly impressing for most of his career in England.

That said, he’s far from the only Jose Mourinho signing to look below par, with Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku also among the players signed by the manager to go backwards under his guidance.

Bailly showed enough promise at his former club Villarreal for United to sign him in 2016, and it’s clear he’s still rated highly as big clubs show an interest in him now.