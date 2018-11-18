How Manchester United could line up after transfer revamp involving £90m CB signing, Chelsea raid and smart free agent swoop

With the January transfer window not too far away now, here’s a look at who Manchester United seem to be after if recent gossip is anything to go by.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season and surely need to make major changes this winter if they are to come back and break into the top four in the second half of the campaign.

While it remains to be seen how many of these players can be brought in, or indeed if there’s even any hope at all of them moving in the middle of the season, we thought we’d take a look at some of the biggest names seemingly on United’s radar.

Read on to take a look at four superb additions being talked up and how they could fit in to Jose Mourinho’s XI and give the team a far stronger side to work with…

Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Football Italia, United have already seen an £80million bid rejected for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Serie A giants perhaps willing to sell for around £90m.

Clearly one of the finest players in the world in his position, the 27-year-old looks absolutely ideal for Premier League football and for giving United the quality they need at the back.

Koulibaly has long been linked with top clubs and one imagines he’ll be the subject of a big-money move at some point, with United perhaps leading the charge for his signature.

Adrien Rabiot

Linked with United by Don Balon, it’s little surprise to see a number of top clubs keeping an eye on Adrien Rabiot as he nears the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

As noted by Don Balon, Barcelona also want the France international, but United could certainly do with pipping them to this fine piece of business.

It’s not often players like Rabiot are available on a free, but he could negotiate with a foreign club this January to agree a move for next season, and United’s midfield would be all the stronger for having him.

N’Golo Kante

CaughtOffside also understands United have made initial contacts to sound out N’Golo Kante over an audacious potential transfer from rivals Chelsea.

The former Leicester City man seems absolutely ideal for United’s needs in midfield, as he’d give them the energy and quality that players like Nemanja Matic and Fred have somewhat lacked this season.

Kante, 27, has also been linked with other top clubs and could be a player Chelsea struggle to hold on to due to their up-and-down nature in recent times, meaning they’ve not played in the Champions League in two of Kante’s three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Jadon Sancho

Recently linked by Sky Sports as a player United had their eye on, it’s fair to say Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is becoming hot property at the moment.

The 18-year-old is undoubtedly one of the top young talents in Europe right now, with Sky Sports also linking him with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain after his recent breakthrough with the England national team.

If Sancho does want a move back to the Premier League, United seems an ideal destination for him as he’d surely get a big role in a team that looks in need of upgrades on players like Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United XI if they land their transfer targets…

This instantly looks like a different United side, with the midfield majorly upgraded with the qualities Kante and Rabiot would bring.

That defence could still be better, but Koulibaly’s presence in the centre there could also do wonders for the rest of that back four, such are his strengths in terms of both performance and leadership.

Sancho on that right flank would also give United far more pace and spark in the final third, and should do wonders for getting Romelu Lukaku’s goal tally up.