Manchester United clear European giants to sign divisive star for €60million transfer fee

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Alexis Sanchez for an asking price of €60million, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus among the big European clubs in for him.

The Chile international has majorly flopped at Old Trafford since joining the club from rivals Arsenal back in January, and it now seems his time may be up.

Don Balon claim Sanchez can go for €60m, which seems a reasonable fee for a player who not so long ago was regarded as one of the finest attackers in Europe.

While he is now perhaps past his peak and has looked well out of sorts for close to a year, one imagines Sanchez may still get back to his best in the right team and also perhaps in a less competitive league.

The 29-year-old is one of many Jose Mourinho signings to prove underwhelming in recent times, with various big names like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Fred all going backwards under the Portuguese tactician.

It may therefore be that a change of manager is really what’s needed for United to get the best out of Sanchez.

Still, Don Balon’s report suggests the Red Devils have given up on him, and he could make his way to any one of Real Madrid, PSG or Juventus.

A move to the Bernabeu seems a sensible one as he’d get a key role filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst also getting the chance to play in La Liga again, where he shone earlier in his career with Barcelona.