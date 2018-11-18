Video: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford embarrasses Luka Modric with skill in England vs Croatia

One video in particular is doing the rounds on social media tonight – and it’s of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gliding past Luka Modric like he’s not there.

It was certainly an enjoyable result for England against Croatia this evening, and Rashford managing to humiliate a world class player like Modric in the process just made it all the sweeter.

Watch the video clip below as Rashford enjoyed a terrific moment in what was a fine performance overall.

Oh my days, Rashy just sent Modric back to Tottenham ??? pic.twitter.com/X681sbpGFN — MSP2 (@MSPMSPMSP12345) November 18, 2018

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, however, he was spotted going off injured and limping some time after the game ended.

United fans will be desperate to see the youngster show this kind of form for his club soon enough, but he’s been very unlucky if he now faces a spell out after this impressive showing.