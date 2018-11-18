Manchester City star set for showdown talks with Pep Guardiola

One of Manchester City’s stars who led the club to Premier League glory last season is set for showdown talks with Pep Guardiola after losing his place in the side.

According to The Sun, defender Nicolas Otamendi would like talks with City boss Guardiola to see if he still has a future with the Premier League champions.

Otamendi was a gladiator for City last season and the Argentinean’s defensive heroics led to City winning the league in spectacular style.

Otamendi’s heroics even earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Season.

Otamendi has been limited to just three Premier League appearances for the Citizens this season and the centre-back has lost his place in the side due to the rise of the formidable partnership between John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

With the exception of Stones or Laporte being injured it is unlikely that 30-year-old Otamendi will find his way back into City’s line-up.

The report highlights that Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both admirers of Otamendi and a potential move to La Liga could be on the cards if the defender decides to leave City.

A La Liga return could be Otamendi’s best option, the Argentinean plied his trade with Valencia prior to making the move to the Etihad for an initial fee reported to be £28m according to BBC Sport.