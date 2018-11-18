Manchester United identify £60m goalkeeper to replace De Gea

Manchester United are prepared to swoop for Everton ‘keeper Jordan Pickford next year if David De Gea leaves Old Trafford.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been a key fixture in the starting XI for United over the last seven years, making over 300 appearances for the club across all competitions while establishing himself as one of the best in the business between the sticks.

However, this season has been a different story, as his performance levels have dipped amid contract negotiations which seem to be going nowhere – as per The Sun – with fears growing that the 28-year-old may look for a transfer in 2019.

According to The Sun, Juventus are interested in making De Gea their new number one and although they may be prepared to wait until he becomes a free agent in 2020, United officials have already identified Everton’s Pickford as his replacement.

The England number one is currently valued at £60 million, but that price could rise significantly over the next year or two, given his status at international level and his consistent displays in the Premier League for the Toffees.

At 24 years old Pickford is already a brilliant ‘keeper and with so many years left to come in the game, he could develop into one of the best in the world, with a move to a bigger club at some point seemingly inevitable.

Old Trafford would be the perfect destination for him and The Sun reports that the club’s hierarchy has made him their number one choice, however, the uncertainty surrounding De Gea doesn’t look likely to be cleared up anytime soon.

Ideally, the Red Devils would keep hold of their most prized asset, but judging by his general demeanour and body language over the first three months of the campaign, his mind seems to be elsewhere.

Should the Spaniard indeed secure a move to Juventus in the near future then Pickford is certainly a great pick to fill his boots and his enthusiasm and youthful exuberance could help to galvanise the team, which has underperformed massively so far this term and could ultimately be facing another trophyless season.