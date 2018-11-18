Real Madrid star urges his club to push for transfer that will trigger Manchester United bidding war

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has reportedly urged his club to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo in attack with Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international is in superb form at the moment, shining for both club and country, coming up against Varane in the recent Nations League match, and scoring in a 2-0 win for the Dutch.

It’s clear Depay has improved significantly since his days at Manchester United, who perhaps saw this coming as the Daily Mirror report they have a buy-back clause in the player’s contract that automatically gets them involved in any transfer battle.

That could mean Depay’s future will soon be the subject of much speculation as Don Balon claim Varane wants Real to be in the running to sign the in-form 24-year-old.

There seems little doubt the former Red Devil could do a fine job of improving this lacklustre Madrid attack, playing in a similar role to that of Ronaldo, who left for Juventus in the summer.

United may have something to say about that, however, as they too could do with strengthening up front due to the poor recent form of players like Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

It remains to be seen if Depay would welcome a move back to Old Trafford after struggling there in the past.

Then again, he did recently show some degree off affection for MUFC with this social media post after he scored a stunning free-kick for Lyon: