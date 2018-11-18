Manchester United reportedly face paying as much as €100million or more for the transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakia international has become regarded as one of the very finest centre-backs in the game at the moment, and has been on the Red Devils’ radar for some time.

The Manchester Evening News claim United were first interested in Skriniar in the summer, but abandoned their pursuit at that time as he would have cost them around £75m.

That report states Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has, however, now valued Skriniar at over €100m, meaning his value has risen to around £88m.

That would mean United breaking the world record transfer fee for a centre-back if they want to prise the 23-year-old away from the San Siro.

If MUFC weren’t prepared to pay £75m for him in the summer then they perhaps won’t be too happy to meet this kind of asking price either, though Skriniar is really showing himself to be a world class performer.

Virgil van Dijk is currently the most expensive CB in history after his £75m move from Southampton to Liverpool in January, as per BBC Sport.