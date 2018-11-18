Chelsea prepare to trigger clause to beat Manchester United to £40million transfer

Chelsea are reportedly lining up an epic January transfer window spending spree, and their former player Nathan Ake is said to be among their top targets.

The Blues have an option to re-sign Ake for £40million and will apparently look to invoke that clause this January, according to the Daily Express.

The Netherlands international has impressed greatly since leaving Chelsea for Bournemouth, and seems a logical signing for most top six clubs right now.

Ake was recently linked with Manchester United and Tottenham by the Sun, and it’s clear he could strengthen either of those, though perhaps United in particular.

Still, it seems Chelsea have some edge in this potential transfer battle, and also want to strengthen their defence this winter.

This is a blow for United if Ake does end up returning to Stamford Bridge, with the Red Devils being linked with a number of defensive targets in recent times.

Jose Mourinho’s side are struggling to even look like top four contenders after a poor start to the season that has seen them concede 21 goals in their first 12 league games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a solid enough group of centre-backs as it is, so would likely only be adding Ake as a squad player, rather than as a replacement for David Luiz or Antonio Rudiger.