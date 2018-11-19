£30m-rated Brazilian striker drops hint amid Man Utd transfer speculation

Amid speculation linking him with a move to Man Utd, Gremio starlet Everton Soares has responded to talk of interest from the Premier League giants.

The 22-year-old has been busy making a positive impression this season, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances.

SEE MORE: Manchester United told they will have to pay €100m to sign Serie A star

In turn, his form appears to have captured the attention of Man Utd, with ESPN noting over the weekend that the Red Devils might move for him.

Those rumours have evidently spread fast as he has now responded to talk of a move to Old Trafford, and while it’s noted in the report that he has a £30m valuation, but also has a £53m release clause in his contract, he seemingly suggested that he’s ready to wait until next year and hold out for a move if Gremio allow it.

“We all hear the rumours at some point, right?” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “I’m going through an exceptional phase, and we know how hard it is when clubs from England look at Brazilian players, for their quality.

“Let’s see what happens at the end of the season, wait until it is over, and see what’s best both for me and Gremio.”

With the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all struggling to score regularly and give Jose Mourinho that prolific presence up front, a signing to bolster the Portuguese tactician’s attack could be a sensible move next year.

However, given his side have also conceded 21 goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season, clearly they also need to prioritise shoring up the defence too and so it remains to be seen if Everton Soares is a genuine target either in the January transfer window or next summer.

Based on his comments above, it could be interpreted as being he’s open to moving on to the next chapter in his career if United do indeed come calling and he perhaps expects something to happen.