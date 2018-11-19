AC Milan transfer news: Talks underway over January raid on Chelsea

AC Milan have been hit with an injury crisis over the past fortnight, and it could potentially force them into action during the January transfer window.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso has seen his defence and midfield hit hard, with Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia Caldara, Mateo Musacchio, Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura all being lost to long-term setbacks.

While he will also have to deal with other concerns with Davide Calabria and Hakan Calhanoglu returning early from international duty due to picking up knocks, it’s far from an ideal situation as they continue to chase down a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

According to Calciomercato, they could opt to try and secure a boost through the transfer market in January, as it’s claimed that sporting director Leonardo has begun talks through intermediaries for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

The 31-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract expires, and with no suggestion of a renewal at this stage, selling him in January to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer would seem like the sensible move from the Blues.

However, he may well be needed by Maurizio Sarri in the second half of the campaign to provide quality and depth with Chelsea aiming to compete on multiple fronts, and so it remains to be seen if Milan are successful in their pursuit.

Given the experience, winning pedigree and overall class that Fabregas could bring to the San Siro though, it’s no surprise that he has emerged as a potential solution for the Rossoneri.

Perhaps the opportunity to lead a young side and be a focal point under Gattuso could be enough to convince him that it’s the best move for his career moving forward as Milan hope to secure Champions League qualification for next season to make the move even more appealing.