Arsenal ready to trigger release clause for transfer of classy star who’s scored early goal of the season contender

Arsenal are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals after his fine start to the season.

The 22-year-old scored an absolutely stunning goal of the season contender in the La Liga match between Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao earlier this season, which you can see in the video clip below at around the 36-second mark.

Clearly a big talent, Fornals has made his way into the Spanish national team recently, and may now also get himself a move to a bigger club.

According to the Sun, Arsenal are ready to pay Fornals’ £17.8million release clause, which could well end up being a major bargain if he continues along this trajectory.

A versatile attack-minded midfielder, Fornals can operate centrally or out wide and seems an ideal signing to replace Aaron Ramsey as he nears the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has done pretty well with signings since he replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer, and this raid on his native Spain looks another exciting potential move for the club.