Arsenal transfer boost: Barcelona star and Chelsea target prefers Emirates move

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal as he continues to struggle to make an impact at the Nou Camp this season.

There is no doubt over the 24-year-old’s ability, but he has been restricted to just one appearance in all competitions so far this season for the Catalan giants, and that came in the Copa del Rey.

In turn, at this stage of his career, he’ll be desperate to be playing regularly, but given the level of competition with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and others, it looks as though he’ll struggle to force a change in his situation at the Nou Camp any time soon.

With that in mind, perhaps an exit would be the most sensible idea for his career, and as reported by The Sun, it’s suggested that his preference is to secure a move to Arsenal.

It’s added in the report that Chelsea have previously been linked with an interest, and so it remains to be seen if the Gunners swoop in. Nevertheless, it’s important to note that the report casts doubt over whether or not Arsenal are even keen on signing Suarez.

An argument could be made that it wold be a sensible addition from their perspective too. Aside from the fact that Aaron Ramsey looks set to leave the Emirates when his current contract expires at the end of the season, Unai Emery perhaps lacks creativity and quality in that department.

While the Spanish tactician has a string of combative midfielders and those with more defensive strengths in the likes of Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Matteo Guendouzi, Suarez could offer something more going forward from midfield.

However, time will tell if Arsenal launch a bid with Suarez seemingly keen on the idea of a switch to north London which could leave Chelsea disappointed.

Maurizio Sarri will see Mateo Kovacic return to Real Madrid at the end of the season when his loan spell ends, and so there is a void to be filled in midfield at Stamford Bridge too.