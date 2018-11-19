Unai Emery ready to sell flop Arsene Wenger signing as Arsenal already identify perfect replacement

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly ready to sanction the sale of flop midfielder Mohamed Elneny as Leicester City show an interest in his services.

The Egypt international has barely featured for Arsenal in recent times, falling even further down the pecking order under Emery despite already struggling to make much of an impact under Arsene Wenger, who signed him in 2016.

The Gunners could do with an upgrade in midfield, and already have their replacement lined up if Elneny does leave, with Villarreal starlet Pablo Fornals a top target, according to the Sun.

This seems like a good move for Arsenal if they can pull both deals off, and they’ll be helped if Leicester are indeed willing to take Elneny off their hands.

The 26-year-old seems a solid enough player to do a job for most Premier League clubs, though perhaps not for one with top four ambitions.

Ultimately, it looks like Elneny is one of many signings made towards the end of Wenger’s reign that just isn’t quite of the required standard.